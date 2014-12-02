By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Delving into the sensitive
subject of women's rights in the workplace, the U.S. Supreme
Court will consider on Wednesday whether employers must provide
accommodations for pregnant workers who may have a hard time
doing their usual job duties.
The case concerns whether package delivery company UPS
Inc treated part-time truck driver Peggy Young unfairly
in 2006 by denying her request for temporary changes in her work
duties. With women making up almost half the U.S. workforce, the
court's ruling in the case could have broad ramifications.
Young, who worked at a facility in Maryland, had acted on a
midwife's advice that she not be required to lift packages
weighing more than 20 pounds (9 kg) while pregnant.
She sued when UPS denied her request. UPS said it was not
required to accommodate her under either the Pregnancy
Discrimination Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act. UPS
at the time did offer some accommodations to people who were not
pregnant but had similar physical limitations.
Both a federal district court judge and an appeals court
ruled in favor of UPS.
Young's lawyers say the pregnancy law is clear. "When two
sets of employees experience similar restrictions on their
ability to work - one because of pregnancy and the other because
of some other condition - the employer must not give any lesser
accommodation to the pregnant workers," they wrote in court
papers.
UPS is backed by business groups including the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce.
The company announced in October that, starting in January,
it will change its policy so pregnant women can be accommodated,
a change made in part because nine states now require employers
to provide the type of modification Young wanted.
Separately, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
in July issued new enforcement guidance saying that employers
must offer accommodations to pregnant women in the same way they
do for any other worker who has the same physical limitations.
The case has united groups that support legalized abortion
and those opposed to it. A friend-of-the-court brief filed by 23
anti-abortion groups noted that the pregnancy law "protects the
unborn child as well as the working mother."
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are set for
Wednesday. A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Young v. UPS, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1226.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)