By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to take up a challenge by AU Optronics
Corp to a $500 million criminal fine the Taiwan-based
company was ordered to pay in 2012 after a conviction for
price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.
The high court left in place a July 2014 ruling by the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that the fine was
consistent with U.S. law. The appeals court said the company and
two of its employees were properly convicted.
The court also rejected a related case in which Motorola
Mobility LLC was seeking to revive an antitrust lawsuit against
AU Optronics and other Asian companies over the price-fixing.
Motorola had purchased panels from the companies.
In the criminal case, AU Optronics said the $500 million
fine imposed by a federal judge after a jury trial was excessive
because it included alleged gains to co-conspirators.
The company argued the case could not be brought in U.S.
courts because much of the alleged conspiracy took place outside
the United States and there was no direct impact on American
consumers.
In the Motorola case, the court left intact a November 2014
ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago in
favor of AU Optronics and other Asian companies.
The appeals court said Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo
Group Ltd, could not invoke U.S. antitrust law because
the "immediate victims" had been non-U.S. subsidiaries that had
bought most of the liquid crystal display screens that carried
inflated prices.
The cases are: Hsiung v. U.S., U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-1112, and Motorola v. AU Optronics, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-1122.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)