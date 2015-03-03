By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Tuesday appeared unsure over how to resolve a privacy rights
challenge by hotel operators to a Los Angeles city ordinance
that allows police to view guest registries.
The court heard a one-hour oral argument over an appeal
brought by the city, which says the law is crucial to efforts to
reduce criminal activity, especially in so-called parking meter
motels that charge by the hour and are often used for
prostitution and other criminal activity.
The hotel operators challenged the law, saying it violated
their privacy rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fourth
Amendment.
Some justices appeared supportive of the city, while others
were more sympathetic toward the hotel operators. Justice
Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote in close
cases, said he was "puzzled" by the case.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is City of Los Angeles v. Patel, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-1175.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)