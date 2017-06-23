By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday narrowed the rights of property owners in disputes with
the government in a case involving a family's bid to sell a
vacant lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque St. Croix River.
The justices, in a 5-3 ruling, upheld the use of zoning
regulations by Wisconsin to prevent members of the Murr family
from selling the lot because the family also owned an adjoining
parcel of land.
The justices decided that government officials can combine
separate parcels of private land in determining whether public
officials have effectively taken private property through zoning
laws and must pay compensation. The ruling could make it harder
for property owners to prove compensation claims.
