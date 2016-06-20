WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a win to R.J. Reynolds in its effort to fend off a lawsuit by European Union nations accusing the cigarette maker of running a global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling into Europe.

The justices in their 4-3 ruling threw out a lower-court ruling in favor of the EU and 26 member states. The court sent the case back for further proceedings.

The case focuses on whether the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. law used to target illegal conspiracies including organized crime, applies to overseas conduct. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)