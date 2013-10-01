By Lawrence Hurley and Erin Geiger Smith
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Emotionally raw boxing movie
"Raging Bull" may have come out 33 years ago, but a copyright
fight over an early screenplay has found its way to the U.S.
Supreme Court.
The court on Tuesday agreed to take up the case brought by
Paula Petrella, daughter of the deceased screenwriter Frank
Petrella.
She says MGM Holdings Inc and Twentieth Century
Fox Home Entertainment have infringed the copyright of a 1963
screenplay upon which she alleges 1980 movie was based. Fox, a
subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, is a named
defendant because it has the rights to distribute MGM movies on
DVD.
The critically acclaimed movie about the life of champion
boxer Jake LaMotta, who was nicknamed Raging Bull, starred
Robert DeNiro and was directed by Martin Scorsese. It won two
Academy Awards in 1981, including the best actor award for
DeNiro.
LaMotta's tale is described by the Internet Movie Database
(IMDb) website as an "emotionally self-destructive boxer's
journey through life, as the violence and temper that leads him
to the top in the ring destroys his life outside it."
The legal issue is less dramatic, raising the question in
what circumstances a defendant in a copyright case can win based
on the failure of the plaintiff to assert his or her claim at an
earlier stage. Federal courts of appeal are split on the issue,
which is most likely why the court agreed to hear the case,
legal experts say.
COULD SET PRECEDENT
The case could have a bearing on similar instances in which
the heirs of copyright owners later seek to press claims,
especially at a time when Hollywood is often basing new movies
on older ideas, said Jonathan Sokol, a lawyer in Los Angeles who
handles such cases.
"I could see it coming up more now," he said.
Petrella, who inherited rights to the screenplay upon her
father's death in 1981, renewed the copyright in 1991 after
hearing about a 1990 Supreme Court decision in which the court
ruled in favor of the copyright holder of a magazine article
upon which the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Rear Window" was based.
But she did not take action until the late 1990s. Then she said
MGM was infringing on her rights by continuing to market the
movie.
According to the Internet Movie Database, the movie was
based on a separate book written by Petrella with LaMotta and
another author, Joseph Carter. The copyright to that book is not
the subject of the Supreme Court case.
Normally, copyright owners have three years in which to file
a lawsuit after each time an alleged infringer uses his or her
work unfairly. Petrella says MGM did so when it marketed the
movie on DVD, including a new Blu-ray edition.
CASE CLOSELY WATCHED
In 1998, Petrella started exchanging letters with MGM,
saying her rights were being infringed. She eventually sued in
2009, claiming damages for the previous three years as allowed
for under copyright law.
MGM successfully claimed that Petrella's failure to assert
her claims earlier meant she had forfeited them. The studio said
there was no infringement in any case because it had rights to
LaMotta's story from an agreement with the boxer. MGM also
disputed whether the movie even infringed on the 1963 screenplay
because it wasn't sufficiently similar to it.
A federal district judge and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in San Francisco both appeared to deliver knockout blows
in favor of the studio.
John Chatowski, an intellectual property attorney at Nixon
Peabody, said the case, which could also affect claims relating
to musical works and books, will be closely watched by the
copyright community.
The Supreme Court even choosing to take the case, he said,
puts copyright owners on notice that there are "consequences of
standing on your rights."
Attorneys for both sides could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Oral arguments and a decision are expected in the court's
upcoming term, which starts on Monday and ends in June.
The case is Petrella v. MGM, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-1315.