BRIEF-Ganaria informs about intended strategic reorientation of the company
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute that could limit where corporations can be sued, potentially delivering a blow to plaintiffs' lawyers seeking to bring cases in friendly courts.
The justices said they would decide an appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015 Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT The placement of RosCap's Long-Term IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings on RWN reflects announced plans to transfer