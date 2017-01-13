NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute that could limit where corporations can be sued, potentially delivering a blow to plaintiffs' lawyers seeking to bring cases in friendly courts.

The justices said they would decide an appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015 Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)