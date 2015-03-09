By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 9The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ducked a ruling on whether Amtrak, the government-owned
passenger rail company, wields too much clout in setting
regulations that private freight carriers also must follow.
The court, on a 9-0 vote, found that Amtrak is a government
entity, not a private company. But the court, in an opinion by
Justice Anthony Kennedy, also ruled that further litigation is
required to determine if there are problems with Amtrak's
involvement in setting the regulations.
The case was brought by the Association of American
Railroads, which had challenged a federal law that gives Amtrak
a key role in setting standards for railroads, including for
on-time performance.
The case is Department of Transportation v. Association of
American Railroads, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1080.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)