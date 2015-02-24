(Adds details from oral argument)

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared ready to give Edison International employees who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost mutual funds over lower-cost ones in its retirement plan a chance to revive some of their claims.

Based on questions asked during a one-hour oral argument, the nine justices look set to throw out an appeals court ruling that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case involving Edison's retirement plan management.

There appeared to be consensus among the justices that a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Edison was flawed. But it was uncertain how far the justices will go in explaining exactly when the role of a fiduciary like Edison in monitoring a plan's performance can trigger liability under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, known as ERISA.

The plaintiffs and Edison both agree that there is a duty to monitor, but they disagree over what that entails.

Depending on how the decision is written, the case could give 401(k) plan participants more leeway to sue their employers for putting investments that impose excessive fees into their plans.

Justice Stephen Breyer indicated that he favored sending the case back to the lower courts, saying "there is a problem with me suddenly, or any of us, describing this fiduciary duty, the nature of it, whether it's violated here or not" when it was not fully addressed earlier in the litigation.

The case concerns a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison Company.

The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical lower-cost mutual funds were available.

The main legal issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations under the ERISA law. The plaintiffs say liability is triggered by the fiduciary's ongoing role monitoring the plan's performance. That responsibility should include tracking cheaper alternatives, the plaintiffs argue.

In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were barred. The San Francisco-based appeals court agreed in an August 2013 decision that the high court now appears likely to reverse. The Supreme Court's ruling is due by the end of June.

The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-550. (Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Will Dunham)