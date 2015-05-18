WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived claims made by Edison International employees who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost mutual funds over lower-cost ones in its retirement plan.

On a 9-0 vote, the court throw out an appeals court ruling that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case involving Edison's retirement plan management. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)