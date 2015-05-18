(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday revived claims made by Edison International
employees who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost
mutual funds over lower-cost ones in its retirement plan.
On a 9-0 vote, the court threw out an appeals court ruling
that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case
involving Edison's retirement plan management.
The decision could make it easier for 401(k) plan
participants to sue their employers for putting investments that
impose excessive fees into their plans.
The justices, in a ruling written by Justice Stephen Breyer,
said the lawsuit had been filed in a timely fashion. The case
will now return to lower courts for further litigation on the
scope of Edison's fiduciary duty to monitor the investments.
The case concerned exactly when the role of a fiduciary like
Edison in monitoring a plan's performance can trigger liability
under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, known as
ERISA.
The plaintiffs and Edison both agreed that there is a duty
to monitor, but they disagreed over what that entails.
Glenn Tibble and other employees filed a lawsuit against Edison
subsidiary Southern California Edison Company.
The plaintiffs contended the company breached its fiduciary
duty by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds
to those participating in the plan despite the fact that
identical lower-cost mutual funds were available.
The main legal issue is whether some of the claims in the
lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations under
the ERISA law. The plaintiffs said liability is triggered by the
fiduciary's ongoing role monitoring the plan's performance. That
responsibility should include tracking cheaper alternatives, the
plaintiffs argued.
In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were
barred. The San Francisco-based appeals court agreed in an
August 2013 decision that the high court has now thrown out.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-550.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)