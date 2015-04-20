(Adds reaction, paragraphs 3, background on allegations,
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 20 Chiquita Brands
International Inc will not have to face U.S. lawsuits by more
than 4,000 Colombians accusing the fruit company of human rights
violations after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to
take up the case.
The court rejected an appeal filed by the plaintiffs,
leaving intact a July 2014 ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in Miami. The appeals court said U.S. courts did not
have the authority to hear the two related cases because all the
relevant conduct occurred outside the United States.
Earthrights International, a human rights legal group that
represented the plaintiffs, said in a statement the court had
"created yet another obstacle in the path of victims seeking
remedies for abusive corporate actions abroad."
Chiquita in March 2007 pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal
charge and paid a $25 million fine for having made payments from
1997 through February 2004 to the right-wing paramilitary group
United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, known in Spanish as AUC.
The company has long said it was blackmailed into making the
payments or risking violence against its workers.
The plaintiffs, people tortured by the paramilitary group or
whose family members were killed, said Chiquita bears
responsibility for those actions because of the payments it
made.
Chiquita, known for its bananas, pineapples and other
products, is a subsidiary of Cavendish Global Ltd.
The Chiquita matter was the first human rights case of its
type to reach the top court since an April 2013 ruling that made
it harder for plaintiffs to sue corporations in U.S. courts for
alleged abuses that take place overseas.
To date, U.S. companies facing similar suits have had
considerable success in citing the ruling, a December 2014
Reuters analysis showed.
In the 2013 case, the court unanimously threw out a lawsuit
by 12 people from Nigeria that accused British and Dutch-based
Royal Dutch Shell Plc of aiding state-sponsored torture and
murder.
The two related cases in which the court acted on Monday are
Cardona v. Chiquita and Doe v. Chiquita, U.S. Supreme Court,
Nos. 14-777 and 14-1011.
