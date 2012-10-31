Oct 31 Language-software maker Rosetta Stone Inc
has agreed to drop its trademark infringement lawsuit
against Google Inc over the search engine's advertising
practices.
The companies agreed to settle all claims and dismiss the
suit, according to a filing on Wednesday in U.S. district court
in Alexandria, Virginia.
In the lawsuit filed in 2009, Rosetta Stone accused Google
of committing trademark infringement by selling the
language-software maker's trademarks to third-party advertisers
for use as search keywords. Rosetta Stone argued that people
searching for its products on Google were being redirected to
competitors and software counterfeiters.
A Virginia district court had dismissed the case in 2010,
finding that the sale of the keywords was not likely to confuse
consumers. But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Richmond, Virginia, revived the bulk of the suit in April,
allowing Rosetta Stone to pursue claims that Google committed
trademark infringement and diluted the Rosetta Stone brand.
"Rosetta Stone Inc and Google have agreed to dismiss the
three-year old trademark infringement lawsuit between them and
to meaningfully collaborate to combat online ads for counterfeit
goods and prevent the misuse and abuse of trademarks on the
Internet," the companies announced in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
The case is Rosetta Stone Ltd v. Google Inc, U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 09-736.