(Adds court has Friday and Monday session for rulings,
paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday did not issue rulings in its two most closely watched
cases - gay marriage and a challenge to President Barack Obama's
healthcare law - and the justices will next release decisions on
Thursday.
With the rulings due by the end of the month, the court also
scheduled sessions on Friday and next Monday to issue decisions.
Of the seven cases left to decide, the biggest are a
challenge by gay couples to state laws banning same-sex marriage
and a conservative challenge to subsidies provided under the
Obamacare law to help low- and middle-income people buy health
insurance that could lead to millions of people losing medical
coverage.
There are also important cases left to decide on the death
penalty, Obama administration pollution regulations and housing
discrimination.
(Editing by Will Dunham)