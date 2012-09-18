By Terry Baynes
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Antonin Scalia on Monday escalated a war of words with a
prominent appeals court judge, saying the judge lied in a recent
criticism of Scalia's judicial philosophy.
Scalia, 76, the longest-serving justice and a leading
conservative on the court, said Judge Richard Posner, of the 7th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, lied in a review in August of a
book co-authored by Scalia.
In the review, Posner accused Scalia of deviating from his
own strict, text-based approach to interpreting law when he
struck down a District of Columbia handgun ban in 2008 by
considering the legislative history behind the law.
"To say that I used legislative history is simply, to put it
bluntly, a lie," Scalia said in an interview with Reuters
Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler.
Scalia and legal scholar Bryan Garner were discussing their
new book, "Reading Law: The Interpretation of Legal Texts,"
published by West, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The 567-page book sets out the legal philosophy, called
"textual originalism," which says judges should adhere strictly
to the text of laws and give them the meaning understood by the
people who adopted them. Laws do not change in me a ning over
time, they contend.
The book has sparked a heated debate in legal circles after
Posner accused the authors of making flawed arguments based on
sloppy research. Posner said numerous cases that the authors
held up as models of text-based decisions were influenced by
other factors, including judges' personal views.
Scalia fanned that debate on Monday, saying Posner was only
able to make such an assertion because he was writing in a
non-legal publication, The New Republic. "You can get away with
it in The New Republic, I suppose, but not to a legal audience."
Posner declined to comment on Monday night.
As an example of originalism, Scalia said the death penalty
was not covered by the U.S. Constitution's prohibition against
cruel and unusual punishment. At the time that clause was
adopted, he said, the death penalty was a standard punishment
for a felony. If people want to ban it, they must amend the
Constitution or vote to abolish it at the state level, he said.
When asked what happens when linguistic analysis of a law
conflicts with existing court decisions, Scalia said that judges
cannot reinvent the wheel, particularly if precedent has been in
place for a long time.
"We are textualists. We are originalists. We are not nuts,"
he said.
One prominent exception to that is Roe v. Wade, the Supreme
Court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. He does not
consider that binding precedent, he said, because it was wrong,
remains controversial and is an issue better left to legislators
than judges.
What's more, the court's subsequent decisions on abortion
are based on the judge-made theory of "substantive due process,"
which guarantees certain fundamental rights like privacy. It's
"utterly idiotic," Scalia said.
Scalia said he accepts being frequently on the losing side
of Supreme Court decisions, because that's what it takes to
follow his philosophy of sticking to the letter of the law.
And he said he was happy to be out of the running for the
role of chief justice, with its pressures of having to build a
consensus among the nine justices. Former Chief Justice William
Rehnquist had to temper his approach after being promoted to
chief, he said.
"He was a shin kicker. He was very, very opinionated,"
Scalia said. "He changed when he became chief. I didn't have to
worry about that."
Scalia emphasized that taking a principled approach, rooted
in the original meaning of the text of laws, does not
necessarily lead to socially and politically conservative
results, as some have argued.
"I should be the pinup of the criminal defense bar," Scalia
said, pointing out originalist opinions have strengthened
defendants' right to a trial by jury and to confront opposing
witnesses.
Scalia acknowledged that today's court can be divided more
easily along political lines than in the past. But he bristled
at hearing the court described as political.
"It really enrages me to hear people refer to it as a
politicized court," he said. His colleagues were appointed
because of who they are, and that informs how they vote, he
said.
In its biggest decision of the past term, the Supreme Court
on June 28 ruled to uphold President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, handing the president and fellow Democrats an election-year
victory.
In that decision, Chief Justice John Roberts surprisingly
joined the court's four liberal members to uphold the law's key
provision, which requires that most Americans buy health
insurance or pay a tax. Scalia joined in a sharply worded
dissent. Subsequent media reports suggested that tempers had
flared between Scalia and Roberts, reports that Scalia has
rejected.
On Monday, Scalia largely steered clear of discussing the
healthcare deliberations and ruling. He did, however, respond to
an audience member who asked about a 1798 law requiring merchant
seamen to obtain health insurance. The federal government has
powers over admiralty and shipping that it does not have over
the average citizen, Scalia responded.
When asked about whether television cameras should be
allowed in the courtroom during oral arguments, Scalia said his
views on the subject had evolved. When he first went onto the
bench, he thought televising courtroom proceedings would help
educate the American public. Now, he thinks the opposite.
The vast majority of the court's time is spent grappling
with the intricacies of laws like the Internal Revenue Code and
the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, not "contemplating
our navel" about the right to abortion, he said. But people will
see a 30-second clip on the nightly news that will give them a
misimpression of the court.