By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday refused to consider a Michigan blogger's challenge of the
use of full-body scanners and thorough pat-downs at airport
checkpoints.
Without comment, the court declined to take up Jonathan
Corbett's complaint that the Transportation Security
Administration's use of the screening techniques violated
passengers' protection against illegal searches under the Fourth
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The TSA, in October 2010, directed the use of the scanners,
sometimes known as advanced imaging technology, which some
critics fear could emit too much radiation.
In addition, the TSA authorized enhanced pat-downs, which
could include the touching of genitals, buttocks and breasts,
for passengers unwilling to go through the scanners. Passengers
who rejected both procedures would not be allowed to fly.
Corbett, who maintains the "TSA Out of Our Pants!" blog,
complained that the TSA lacked unilateral authority to adopt the
procedures.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta had
rejected Corbett's case, saying a lower court correctly
concluded that it did not have jurisdiction to review a TSA
order.
On his blog, Corbett wrote that he plans to continue
pursuing his case, using procedures allowed by the 11th Circuit.
"The good news is that the fight is not over," he wrote.
The case is Corbett v. U.S., U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-1413.