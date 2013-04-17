By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday limited the ability of police to take involuntary
blood samples from suspected drunken drivers without a search
warrant.
The court ruled that a blood test administered on a Missouri
driver without a warrant violated his right to be free from
unreasonable search and seizures under the Fourth Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution.
Missouri state police administered the test after the
driver, Tyler McNeely, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote for the majority that
concerns over the natural dissipation of alcohol in the
bloodstream does not "in every case" give police a compelling
reason "sufficient to justify conducting a blood test without a
warrant."
McNeely's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.154
percent, nearly twice Missouri's legal limit, and the state had
argued, on behalf of the police, that blood tests were an
effective way to obtain evidence of drunken driving.
It said this evidence could vanish in the time it took to
obtain a warrant because alcohol quickly dissipates in the
bloodstream.
The upshot of Wednesday's ruling is that the state police
cannot use the blood test as evidence against McNeely and, in
the similar circumstances, others in the same situation.
The Supreme Court was split on the ruling, with only three
of the nine justices agreeing in full with Sotomayor's majority
opinion. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote a concurring opinion and
Chief Justice John Roberts also wrote separately concurring in
part.
The case is Missouri v. McNeely, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-1425.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Christopher Wilson)