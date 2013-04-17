(Adds details from ruling)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday limited the ability of police to take involuntary
blood samples from suspected drunken drivers without a search
warrant.
The court voted 8-1 on the general point that police cannot
always take blood samples without a warrant. But the justices
disagreed on what kind of guidance they should give police on
when a warrant is necessary.
In reaching its conclusion, the court said a blood test
administered to a Missouri driver without a warrant violated his
right to be free from unreasonable search and seizures under the
Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Missouri state police administered the test after the
driver, Tyler McNeely, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.
Only three of the nine justices agreed in full with Justice
Sonia Sotomayor's majority opinion.
Justice Anthony Kennedy joined with most of Sotomayor's
reasoning and wrote a concurring opinion. Chief Justice John
Roberts wrote a separate opinion agreeing in part with Sotomayor
and was joined by Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Samuel
Alito. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a dissenting opinion.
Sotomayor wrote that concerns over the natural dissipation
of alcohol in the bloodstream does not "in every case" give
police a compelling reason "sufficient to justify conducting a
blood test without a warrant."
She noted that the "relevant factors" for police to consider
when deciding whether a warrant is needed include whether there
is time to obtain a warrant before the evidence is lost.
The determination "will no doubt vary depending on the
circumstances," she added.
Sotomayor noted that in the Missouri case there were no
special circumstances that prevented the officer from seeking a
warrant. The state did not argue that there was not time to
obtain a warrant.
Kennedy said in his opinion that, in his view, the case gave
the court little opportunity to provide a more detailed
framework for police to follow.
Roberts noted in his opinion that a police officer reading
the court's conclusions would have "no idea" how to avoid
violating the Fourth Amendment. He, Breyer and Alito would have
ruled that police officers must seek a warrant only if there is
time to do so.
McNeely's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.154
percent, nearly twice Missouri's legal limit, and the state had
argued, on behalf of the police, that blood tests were an
effective way to obtain evidence of drunken driving.
It said this evidence could vanish in the time it took to
obtain a warrant because alcohol quickly dissipates in the
bloodstream.
The upshot of Wednesday's ruling is that in McNeely's case
and others like it, police would not be able to use a blood test
as evidence without first getting a warrant.
The case is Missouri v. McNeely, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-1425.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller,
Christopher Wilson and Cynthia Osterman)