WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday scaled back the Securities and Exchange Commission's
power to recover ill-gotten profits from defendants' misconduct,
handing Wall Street firms a victory and dealing another blow to
the regulator's enforcement powers.
In a 9-0 ruling, the Supreme Court found that the SEC's
recovery remedy known as "disgorgement" is subject to a
five-year statute of limitations. The justices sided with New
Mexico-based investment adviser Charles Kokesh, who previously
was ordered by a judge to pay $2.4 million in penalties plus
$34.9 million in disgorgement of illegal profits after the SEC
sued him.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)