WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Wednesday appeared to look for a compromise that would enable
them to avoid overruling a 26-year-old precedent that made it
easier for plaintiffs to negotiate large class action
settlements.
Based on questions from the nine-member court during a
one-hour oral argument, there did not seem to be a majority
willing to overturn the 1988 case, Basic v. Levinson. Justice
Anthony Kennedy, a regular swing vote, and Justice Antonin
Scalia both indicated interest in a compromise move that would
help defendants.