WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a narrow victory to Omnicare Inc by throwing out an appeals court ruling that revived securities class action claims alleging the company had misled investors prior to a public stock offering.

On a 9-0 vote, the court sent the case back to lower courts. The plaintiffs will have a second chance to litigate the case against the company, which is the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)