By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, March 24 Shareholders cannot sue public companies for issuing statements ahead of a public stock offering simply because they turn out to be untrue, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in handing a narrow victory to pharmacy services business Omnicare Inc.

On a 9-0 vote, the justices threw out an appeals court ruling that had revived securities class action claims by investors alleging that Omnicare had misled them prior to its $765 million public offering in December 2005.

The court's action could help companies fend off investor lawsuits in a limited category of cases concerning registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in which companies state opinions they believe to be accurate at the time.

But Omnicare's fight will continue because the court sent the case matter back to lower courts for litigation on the question of whether the company is liable over facts it omitted from the statement.

"Under the legal standard the Supreme Court announced today, plaintiffs' case against Omnicare is without merit and should be dismissed," the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit said Cincinnati-based Omnicare, the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly, made untrue statements in the documents filed with the SEC before the public offering. Omnicare said it believed it was in compliance with the law.

Plaintiffs who subscribed to the offering sued after whistleblower lawsuits claimed the company had paid kickbacks to nursing homes and received kickbacks from drug companies.

The court, in an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, ruled that a statement made by Omnicare as part of a securities registration that the company believed to be true at the time should not considered "an untrue statement of a material fact" just because plaintiffs say it later turned out to be incorrect.

That limits the scope of liability companies can face from investors in similar lawsuits.

The language of the Securities Act in question "does not allow investors to second-guess inherently subjective and uncertain assessments," Kagan wrote.

But, Kagan noted, further litigation is needed on the omission question.

Liability is triggered "if a registration statement omits material facts about the issuer's inquiry into or knowledge concerning a statement of opinion, and if those facts conflict with what a reasonable investor would take from the statement itself," Kagan wrote.

Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a separate opinion in which partly disagreed with the majority's rationale.

The case is Omnicare v. Laborers District Council, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-435. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)