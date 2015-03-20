March 20 A federal judge ruled on Friday that
the U.S. government must release photographs showing the
treatment of detainees in U.S. custody at the Abu Ghraib prison
in Iraq and other sites.
Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan ruled that his order
would not take effect for 60 days to give the U.S. Department of
Defense time to decide whether to appeal.
The order is a victory for the American Civil Liberties
Union, which filed a lawsuit against the government in 2004
seeking the release of the photographs.
"The photos are crucial to the public record," ACLU deputy
legal director Jameel Jaffer said in a news release. "They're
the best evidence of what took place in the military's detention
centers, and their disclosure would help the public better
understand the implications of some of the Bush administration's
policies."
The Department of Defense did not immediately return an
email seeking comment.
Hellerstein ruled last August that the government had failed
to show why releasing the photographs would endanger American
soldiers and workers abroad, but gave the government a chance to
submit more evidence. In Friday's order, however, he said
additional evidence had failed to change his decision.
The photographs would be released in redacted form to
conceal the identities of any individuals, according to court
documents.
Former Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut said in 2009
that there were nearly 2,100 photographs, according to
Hellerstein's August opinion.
Hellerstein also wrote in August that he had reviewed many
of the photographs and that some were "relatively innocuous
while others need more serious consideration."
A handful of images depicting abuse at Abu Ghraib emerged in
2004, prompting a public debate over whether the United States
had tortured prisoners.
Hellerstein first ordered the government to turn over the
photographs in 2005, but while that order was being appealed,
Congress passed a law allowing the Secretary of Defense to
withhold the photographs by certifying their release would
endanger U.S. citizens.
The government has argued that the photographs are still
shielded by that law, but Hellerstein rejected that argument
last August and again on Friday. He said the Defense Secretary
must review each photograph individually, and that the
government has not proven that the Secretary did so.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Joseph Ax in New York.
Editing by Andre Grenon)