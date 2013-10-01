By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Tuesday to consider whether severance pay in an involuntary
layoff can be subject to federal payroll taxes in a case the
Obama administration says could affect $1 billion in refund
claims.
The administration asked the justices to hear the case after
losing a dispute with agricultural retailer Quality Stores Inc.
The company wanted a tax refund for just over $1 million in
payroll taxes it paid when laying off workers.
The company sought the refund after entering bankruptcy in
2001. During that period it closed all of its almost 300 stores.
The legal question is whether the company was required to
pay the taxes under the Federal Insurance Contributions Act,
which helps finance federal retirement and healthcare benefits.
Both a federal judge and an appeals court said the company
was not required to pay the taxes because it was ceasing
operations. Therefore the payments were categorized as
supplemental unemployment benefits, which are not taxable.
The appeals court, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
ruled that both Quality Stores Inc and former employees who took
part in the suit could claim a refund.
The Obama administration said in court papers that there are
more than 2,400 administrative refund claims currently pending
that raise the same issue.
Justice Elena Kagan will not participate in the case, most
likely because she may have had some involvement in the
litigation when she served as solicitor general in the Obama
administration.
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's coming
term, which starts on Oct. 7 and ends in June.
The case is United States v. Quality Stores Inc.
