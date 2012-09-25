WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider whether authorities may draw blood without a warrant or consent to test a suspected drunken driver's sobriety before alcohol has a chance to dissipate in the bloodstream.

Tyler McNeely had been pulled over for speeding just after 2 a.m. on October 3, 2010, by a Missouri highway patrolman, who then took him to a nearby hospital. A technician measured McNeely's blood-alcohol content at 0.154 percent, nearly twice the legal limit, roughly 25 minutes after he had been pulled over.

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court's suppression of the blood sample, finding that there were no "special facts" or "exigent circumstances" to justify obtaining it in a hurry.

But Missouri said several top state courts have split over whether the natural, rapid dissipation of alcohol in the bloodstream, typically 0.015 percent to 0.020 percent an hour, created enough urgency to allow the warrantless drawing of blood.

A decision is expected in the court's upcoming term, which begins October 1.

The case is Missouri v. McNeely, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-1425.

