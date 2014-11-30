By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 A case before the U.S.
Supreme Court concerning threats that a Pennsylvania man made
toward his estranged wife and others on Facebook could
hinge on how the nine justices interpret the sometimes violent
imagery in rap lyrics.
The justices, not known for their pop culture bona fides,
are set on Monday to hear a one-hour oral argument in an appeal
filed by Anthony Elonis. He was convicted for making threats
aimed at his wife, law enforcement officers and others after
posting statements on Facebook in 2010 soon after his wife left
him. They are now divorced.
The posts were mostly in the form of rap lyrics in which he
fantasized about committing violent acts. One recounted a visit
by an FBI agent in which he imagined murdering her: "Pull my
knife, flick my wrist, and slit her throat/ Leave her bleedin'
from her jugular in the arms of her partner."
It is unclear how much the justices, four of whom are over
70, will focus on the rap lyric element of the case. When it
comes to music, the justices are associated more with opera than
rap, with Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg regularly
attending performances together.
Elonis' lawyers say his statements are little different from
lyrics written by performers like rapper Eminem. In his 2000
song "Kim," Eminem rapped about killing his wife and putting her
body in the trunk of his car.
Double standards are at play, Elonis' lawyers say. Elonis
was prosecuted and spent more than three years in prison while
Eminem won a Grammy award for the album that included "Kim."
Elonis, who is from eastern Pennsylvania and was 27 when he
made the statements, testified at trial one of his posts was
based on another Eminem song.
Some academics who study rap have filed court papers
supporting Elonis. They cite lyrics by other rap artists
including Wu-Tang Clan and Jay Z.
"It's a genre that often seems violent and threatening when
it isn't," said University of Richmond assistant professor Erik
Nielson, who participated in the court filing.
The legal question is whether prosecutors needed to show the
statements were intended as a threat. The Justice Department
says prosecutors need only prove the statements could be
interpreted as a threat by a reasonable person.
Elonis was convicted of violating a federal law that outlaws
sending threatening communications. Last year, the
Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the
conviction.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
The case is Elonis v. USA, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-983.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)