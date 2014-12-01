By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared conflicted on Monday over whether to uphold the
conviction of a Pennsylvania man found guilty of making
threatening statements to his estranged wife, law enforcement
officers and others on social media.
The nine justices heard a one-hour oral argument in an
appeal filed by Anthony Elonis, who posted a series of
statements on Facebook in 2010 soon after his wife left
him. The legal question is whether prosecutors needed to show
Elonis' intent to threaten or if it was enough for them to show
that a reasonable person would have felt threatened.
In weighing Elonis' comments, which were made in the form of
rap lyrics, some justices appeared concerned about a broad range
of speech being criminalized, including ill-advised remarks by
teenagers on social media and songs by rap artists such as
Eminem known for violent imagery in their lyrics.
A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is Elonis
v. USA, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-983.
