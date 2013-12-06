WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to decide a question of key importance to the
software industry by considering what kind of computer-related
processes are eligible for patent protection.
The court said in a one-line order that it would hear a case
brought by Alice Corporation Pty Ltd, which holds a patent for a
computer system that facilitates financial transactions. The
patent is challenged by CLS Bank International. The court took
no action on another case raising the same issue involving a
patent dispute between WildTangent Inc, and Ultramercial Inc.
Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc
are among those that signed on to friend-of-the court briefs
urging that the court intervene.