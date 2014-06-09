BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a $44 million damages award that Wellogix Inc won against Accenture Plc over alleged trade secrets theft.
The high court declined to hear Accenture's appeal of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld a jury verdict in favor of Wellogix.
Wellogix says Accenture impermissibly used its software when developing a product with SAP AG for BP PLC.
The software was aimed at helping oil and gas companies plan oil well construction projects. Wellogix resolved separate claims against BP via arbitration.
The case is Accenture v. Wellogix, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1051. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2