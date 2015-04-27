By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 27
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to consider whether online people-search service
Spokeo Inc should face a class action lawsuit for including
incorrect information in its database.
Thomas Robins filed suit in California on behalf of himself
and others under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, which
requires consumer reporting agencies to provide correct
information. Spokeo, which says it is not a consumer reporting
agency, is fighting to have the lawsuit thrown out.
The legal issue before the Supreme Court is whether
plaintiffs can sue for a technical violation of the federal law
even when they cannot show they have been harmed economically by
the inclusion of inaccurate information.
Robins, who is unemployed, had claimed his Spokeo entry had
damaged his job-seeking prospects because it contained
inaccurate information. The entry, for example, stated that
Robins has a graduate degree, which he says is not correct.
The business community, which often fights to limit what
consumers can sue over, is firmly behind Spokeo. The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and technology companies such as Facebook
Inc and Google Inc joined friend-of-the-court
briefs backing Spokeo's position, saying that allowing such
lawsuits to go forward encourages abuse of the class action
process.
In its court filing, the chamber noted that the case
implicates not just the credit reporting law, but dozens of
other federal laws, "all of which could be read to authorize
suit by plaintiffs who have suffered no actual concrete or
particularized injury."
Those laws include provisions of the Truth in Lending Act,
the Fair Housing Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security
Act, according to Spokeo.
President Barack Obama's administration had asked the court
not to hear the case.
The case will be argued and decided in the court's next
term, which begins in October and ends in June 2016.
The case is Spokeo v. Robins, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-1339.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)