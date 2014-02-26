BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that lawyers, insurance brokers and others who worked with convicted swindler Allen Stanford cannot avoid lawsuits by investors seeking to recoup losses incurred in his $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
On a 7-2 vote the court held that lawsuits filed in state court can go forward. New York-based law firms Chadbourne & Parke and Proskauer Rose and insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings Plc were all sued by former Stanford investors. The investors also sued financial services firm SEI Investments and insurance company Bowen, Miclette & Britt. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn