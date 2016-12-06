WASHINGTON Dec 6 The Supreme Court on Tuesday
upheld a jury verdict that found State Farm defrauded the U.S.
government when the insurance company assessed damage caused by
Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf of Mexico coast in 2005.
The court ruled 8-0 in rejecting State Farm's challenge to a
2015 lower court ruling upholding the verdict in a 2006 lawsuit
brought by two whistleblowers, sisters Cori and Kerri Rigsby,
under the False Claims Act, which lets people sue on behalf of
the government over allegations it has been defrauded.
The suit accused the Bloomington, Illinois-based company of
improperly seeking to foist the costs of covering
Katrina-related damage to a Biloxi, Mississippi home onto the
government rather than covering the costs itself.
