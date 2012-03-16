WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Supreme
Court said on Friday it will release audio recordings and
transcripts of oral arguments in the healthcare challenge
immediately after the March 26-28 sessions, responding to what
it called "extraordinary public interest."
The court rejected a request, however, from C-SPAN, endorsed
by some members of Congress, to allow video recordings of the
arguments. The court has long barred cameras from its white
marble setting - a practice that has drawn criticism from
Congress and media groups.
Demand to see arguments in the trio of cases centering on
the 2010 Obama-sponsored healthcare overhaul is high. The core
of the dispute tests the constitutionality of a provision
requiring most people in the United States to buy health
insurance by 2014.
The courtroom seats a maximum of 400 and most of those seats
already have been reserved for people associated with the cases
or connected to the justices and other court officials.
The usual high court practice is to release audio recordings
at the end of each week of arguments. In the court's
announcement Friday, it said it would post the audio recordings
and transcripts from the morning sessions March 26-28 by about 2
p.m. A recording and transcript of the March 28 afternoon
session is likely to be available by 4 p.m.
The recordings and transcripts will be available at the
court's web site: www.supremecourt.gov.
(Reporting by Joan Biskupic; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)