Oct 26 A debate over how freely the U.S.
government can eavesdrop on international communications reaches
a climax on Monday in the country's highest court.
At issue is a law passed by Congress in 2008 allowing the
government to monitor the overseas communications of individuals
without obtaining a warrant for each target.
The government has said it needs flexible surveillance power
to help prevent strikes by foreign militants such as the attacks
of Sept. 11, 2001.
But a group of attorneys, journalists and human rights
organizations has challenged the law, saying thousands or even
millions of innocent Americans are likely being monitored merely
because they are communicating with people overseas.
In oral arguments on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will
consider whether the challengers have the right to bring a suit
against the law.
The government argues that, because the surveillance is
secret, the challengers cannot prove they have been harmed by
the law and therefore do not have standing to challenge it.
The challengers argue that they are harmed because they must
travel to meet their clients and sources in person, to avoid
wiretaps. Human Rights Watch, one of the challengers, has had to
pay for more plane tickets, translators, drivers and guides
because of the law, the group's general counsel, Dinah
PoKempner, said.
Although the question of standing is a technical one, a
victory for the government could end the challenge to the law.
If the government prevails at this stage, it will have
shielded its surveillance laws from review by the courts, said
Jameel Jaffer, a lawyer who represents the individuals and
organizations challenging the law.
It's unclear how the high court will rule. Since the Sept.
11 attacks, the court has shown a reluctance to intervene in the
executive branch's national security and intelligence-gathering
procedures. The fact that the court took the case means that at
least four justices saw problems with a lower court ruling
allowing the case to proceed.
Congress passed the original Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act in 1978 to clamp down on government spying,
which had escalated in the 1960s and 1970s. The law required the
government to submit a surveillance application to a special
court for each overseas individual it was targeting.
After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, President George W.
Bush authorized the National Security Agency's use of
warrantless wiretaps in the hunt for people with ties to al
Qaeda and other militant groups. The Bush administration ended
that program in 2007, but Congress legalized parts of it in an
overhaul of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in 2008.
Under the new law, the government no longer has to provide
the court with specific names, phone numbers or email addresses
of people to be tapped. Instead, it can apply for permission to
conduct mass surveillance merely by stating that it plans to
monitor non-U.S. persons overseas to gather foreign
intelligence.
The challengers filed a lawsuit saying the new procedures
violate the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment protection
against unreasonable search and seizures by allowing the
government to sweep up communications with little judicial
oversight.
One of the challengers, David Nevin, who is a lawyer for the
accused Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, said the
2008 law puts lawyers on the "horns of a dilemma."
Ethics rules prohibit lawyers from holding sensitive
conversations with clients when there's a chance the government
is eavesdropping, he said. As a result, Nevin limits what he
says by phone and email and instead travels to Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba, to talk to his client. But those constraints can make it
harder to provide the effective legal assistance that ethical
rules also require.
"We've gone back to the Stone Age," said Tina Foster, a
human rights lawyer who joined a brief in support of the
challengers. "It's like eliminating the benefit of
telecommunication and access to information."
In 2009 a federal district court in New York found that the
challengers failed to prove they had been harmed by the law. But
in 2011 the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed,
allowing the suit to proceed based on the plaintiffs' fear of
surveillance and the cost of trying to avoid it.
The government then petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing
that the challengers did not have standing to bring their suit.
To have standing, the challengers had to show that their
injuries were "actual or imminent, not conjectural or
hypothetical," the government said in its petition.
Six former U.S. attorneys general have submitted a brief
supporting the government, warning that allowing the suit to
proceed would open the floodgates to litigation that would risk
exposing state secrets.
The Justice Department declined to comment before Monday's
oral arguments.
In separate litigation, civil liberties groups tried to hold
phone companies including AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc accountable for
helping the government eavesdrop on private conversations. A
federal appeals court in December found the companies immune to
the suits, and the Supreme Court this month declined to review
that case.
The case before the U.S. Supreme Court is Clapper et al v.
Amnesty International et al, No. 11-1025.
