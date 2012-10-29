* Lawyers, human rights groups, journalists challenge law
* US says special surveillance needed to thwart terrorism
By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday considered who has a right to challenge government
eavesdropping on conversations between people in the United
States and outside the country in a case touching on federal
efforts to fight terrorism.
Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the Supreme Court has
been reluctant to intervene in national security and
intelligence-gathering procedures of the country's executive
branch, and the government has said it needs flexible
surveillance power to help prevent strikes by foreign militants.
Lawyers, journalists and human rights groups including
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) - the law allowing the
surveillance - is too broad and could subject millions of people
to monitoring without a warrant.
They said this violated the protection against illegal
searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution.
Arguments heard by the court on Monday addressed not the
monitoring itself, but whether the objectors had the right to
sue at all.
"Is there anybody who has standing?" Justice Sonia Sotomayor
asked Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, who argued on behalf of
the government to uphold the law. "If there was a constitutional
violation in the interception ... no one could ever stop it
until they were charged with a crime, essentially."
Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
let the case go forward, based on the plaintiffs' fear of
surveillance and the cost of trying to avoid it.
But in its appeal, the government said that because the
surveillance is secret, the challengers could not show current
harm or that future harm was "certainly impending."
'CASCADE OF SPECULATION'
"They are asking you to invalidate a vitally important
national security statute" over claims that "depend on a cascade
of speculation," Verrilli said.
Adopted in 1978, FISA required the government to submit a
surveillance application to a special court for each person
outside the country who it was targeting.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, President George W. Bush
authorized the National Security Agency's use of warrantless
wiretaps to find people with ties to the al Qaeda network and
other groups.
He ended that program in 2007, but Congress the next year
reinstated parts of it. The government may now seek court
permission to conduct mass surveillance, without identifying
specific targets, merely by saying it plans to monitor
foreigners outside the country to gather foreign intelligence.
Jameel Jaffer, arguing on behalf of the statute's
challengers, said the law effectively allows "dragnet
surveillance" that forces people who are in touch with potential
government surveillance targets to avoid using phones and email
to communicate, and resorting to more expensive means.
Some justices suggested that the harm to the challengers
might not be so great. "The question is whether or not your
clients' conversations can be picked up in an incidental way,"
Chief Justice John Roberts told Jaffer.
Justice Samuel Alito expressed skepticism over Jaffer's
position, saying it could lead to a "bizarre" outcome in which a
suspected top terrorist could escape surveillance by hiring
American lawyers who can use the statute's protections.
Jaffer said he did not mean to suggest that scenario, but
that the government's position required special steps.
"If all the government were to do, at this point, is to say
secretly to a judge, 'We're not actually going to use this
against plaintiffs,' plaintiffs would have to take the same
measures they're taking right now," Jaffer said. "And they would
be injured in exactly the same way."
Six former U.S. attorneys general submitted a brief
supporting the government, fearing a floodgate of litigation
that would risk exposing state secrets.
A decision is expected by the end of June.
The case is Clapper et al v. Amnesty International et al,
U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-1025.