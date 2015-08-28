WASHINGTON Aug 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a judge's ruling that would have blocked the National Security Agency from collecting phone metadata if it had gone into effect.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said there were not sufficient grounds for the preliminary injunction imposed by the lower court. The law in question expired in June and has since been amended by Congress. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Susan Heavey)