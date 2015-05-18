BRIEF-Republic of Turkey offering $1.75 bln principal amount of its 5.750% notes
* Republic of Turkey says is offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state of Maryland cannot force residents to pay certain local taxes without taking into account taxes paid on income earned in other states.
On a 5-4 vote, the court sided with taxpayers Brian and Karen Wynne, who were denied an $84,550 tax credit based on their business that paid taxes in 39 states in 2006. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Hefty house prices increases in Canada's largest city are not sustainable and have been driven in part by speculation, the head of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday, but he declined to comment on troubled mortgage lender Home Capital.