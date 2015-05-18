WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state of Maryland cannot force residents to pay certain local taxes without taking into account taxes paid on income earned in other states.

On a 5-4 vote, the court sided with taxpayers Brian and Karen Wynne, who were denied an $84,550 tax credit based on their business that paid taxes in 39 states in 2006. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)