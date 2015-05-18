(Adds analyst comment, paragraph 8)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 18 Maryland cannot impose double
taxation on residents by denying them a full credit for certain
taxes paid on income earned in other states, the U.S. Supreme
Court ruled on Monday in a decision that could cut revenue
collected by some states and cities.
In a 5-4 ruling, the justices sided with taxpayers Brian and
Karen Wynne in finding that Maryland's taxation policy violated
the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against interstate
commerce, upholding lower-court decisions favoring the couple.
Maryland offers a tax credit for income taxes paid by
residents to other states. But it said the credits available to
the Wynnes for their out-of-state income did not apply to the
couple's county income tax.
The Wynnes were denied the full $84,550 tax credit they
sought based on their healthcare business that paid taxes in 39
states in 2006. Maryland said they owed around $25,000.
The ruling could reduce tax revenues collected by local
jurisdictions in Maryland by up to $50 million a year, according
to a brief filed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and other
groups that backed the state.
Most states give their residents a full credit for income
taxes paid to other states on earnings made there to avoid
double taxation on the same income.
New York City, Detroit and Philadelphia are among cities
that impose income taxes and do not provide a full credit for
taxes paid out of state, according to a brief filed by the
International Municipal Lawyers Association. Among states that
could be affected by the ruling are Wisconsin and North
Carolina, the association said.
"The fact the court ruled in favor of the taxpayer opens up
a lot of questions" about the legality of out-of-state tax
credit policies beyond Maryland, said Daniel Effron, an
accountant at Marcum LLP in New York. "New York is at the top of
the list."
Maryland had sought Supreme Court review after the state's
high court ruled in favor of the Wynnes in January 2013.
"That Maryland's existing tax unconstitutionally
discriminates against interstate commerce is enough to decide
this case," Justice Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the court's
majority.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said
nothing in the Constitution prevents more than one state from
seeking taxes on the same income.
"In this situation, the Constitution does not prefer one
lawful basis for state taxation of a person's income over the
other," Ginsburg wrote.
The case is Comptroller v Wynne; Docket No. 13-485.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)