ALBANY, N.Y., June 3 The New York City agency
that regulates taxis had no right to tell taxi medallion owners
they had to purchase a specially designed vehicle made by Nissan
Motor Co, a lawyer for an industry trade group told the
state's top court on Wednesday.
The Greater New York Taxi Association sued the city in 2013
over its "Taxi of Tomorrow" program, which took effect that year
and required the fleet of more than 13,000 cabs to be nearly
uniform.
A state judge agreed that the city's Taxi & Limousine
Commission had overstepped its authority in requiring purchases
of the Nissan after the automaker won a $1 billion 10-year
contract. But a mid-level appeals court reversed that last year,
calling the plan an appropriate response to the need to update
the city's fleet.
Mitchell Berns, an attorney for the taxi association, told
the Court of Appeals in Albany on Wednesday that only the city
council had the authority to require taxi medallion owners to
purchase Nissan's NV200 or any other car, while the commission
could only require certain specifications to be met.
Elizabeth Freedman of the City Law Department said the
city's fleet of cabs previously had been dominated by single
cars, including the checkered cab and Ford Crown Victorias.
"The taxi industry has been historically regulated down to
the inch, down to the color of the car," she said.
The seven-judge panel appeared split, with some of the
judges saying they were concerned that the Nissan program
improperly restricted the rights of taxi owners.
"For 10 years you're going to make the same car, times are
going to change, and maybe people will say they don't like this
car, and (the city) says, 'Tough,'" Judge Eugene Pigott said to
Peter Brennan, a lawyer for Nissan.
Judge Jenny Rivera said the program was not really a
monopoly because Nissan had won a competitive bidding process.
Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman repeatedly noted that taxi owners
could also choose to buy one of three pre-selected hybrid
vehicles instead of the Nissan.
Brennan told the court that Nissan spent more than $50
million developing the NV200, which it would not have done
without a shot at an exclusive contract.
The Court of Appeals decision is expected by next month.
The case is Greater New York Taxi Association v. New York
City Taxi & Limousine Commission, New York State Court of
Appeals No. 120.
