BRIEF-Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
WASHINGTON May 13 AT&T Inc and telecommunications trade groups on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to block U.S. Federal Communications Commission Internet traffic regulations while litigation continues.
In a joint filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, AT&T, the United States Telecom Association and others said a stay was warranted because they are likely to win the challenge to the so-called "net neutrality" rules. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Files for non-timely 10-Q Source text :(http://bit.ly/2pNI4x9) Further company coverage: