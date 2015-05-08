(Adds FCC comment, timing of AT&T-DirecTV merger review)
By Lawrence Hurley and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 8 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
threw out the Federal Communications Commission's order that
media companies should disclose their programming contracts with
pay-TV providers as part of regulators' review of pending cable
and telecom mergers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit ruled against the FCC, which last year asked various
content providers to disclose their contracts with cable and
satellite TV companies to help with the reviews of AT&T Inc's
pending acquisition of DirecTV, and Comcast Corp's
now-scuttled takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc
.
Writing for the three-judge panel, Judge David Tatel said
the order was "substantively and procedurally flawed." The court
found that the FCC failed to show that the information in
question was a key element of the review process.
Production companies including CBS Corp, Walt Disney
Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had said in
court papers that the FCC's order would cause "irreparable
harm."
The court in November stayed the FCC's disclosure order, but
said the merger proceedings and the FCC review could continue as
the regulators already had access to all the materials in
question.
The companies' concerns focused on the likelihood of
contractural arrangements becoming publicly available to third
parties, including rival TV production companies. As the court
noted, the disclosures would affect not just those involved in
the merger process, like AT&T, but also companies that cable
operators are entering into programming contracts with, such as
Disney's ESPN. ESPN's competitors could then see its rates
before pricing their own products.
An FCC spokesman on Friday said agency officials were
studying the ruling and considering the options available to the
commission.
The FCC had earlier paused its informal countdown toward the
decision on the AT&T-DirecTV merger to wait for the court
ruling. Friday's news may allow the agency to formally restart
its merger review, but the timing of that decision was unclear.
The FCC had paused the clock on its merger review at day 170
of the non-binding 180-day deadline to determine whether the
deal was in public interest and should go through. AT&T declined
to comment.
Comcast dropped its plans to buy its biggest cable rival on
April 24 after U.S. regulators signaled strong reservations
about the merger that could not be remedied by conditions.
The case is CBS Corp et al vs FCC et al, U.S. Court of
Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit, No. 14-1242.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Bill Trott, Susan Heavey and Christian Plumb)