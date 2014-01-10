WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to hear a closely watched appeal filed by the four
major broadcasters against online television service Aereo Inc,
which they claim steals copyrighted television content.
Walt Disney Co's ABC network, CBS Broadcasting
Inc, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc appealed a decision by the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April that denied their
request to shut Aereo down while litigation moves forward.
Aereo, backed by Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp
, charges users a low monthly fee to watch live or
recorded broadcast TV channels on computers or mobile devices.
Aereo does not pay the broadcasters.