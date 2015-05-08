Kellogg's quarterly profit jumps nearly 50 pct
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.
WASHINGTON May 8 A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a federal agency's order that media companies must disclose their programming contracts with pay-TV providers as part of regulators' review of pending cable and telecom mergers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which last year asked various U.S. media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers to help with the reviews of Comcast Corp's proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc's proposed acquisition of DirecTV. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)
MILAN, May 4 Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and the country's tax authority said on Thursday.