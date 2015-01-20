WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in its fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, by sending the case back to a lower court for further review.

On a 7-2 vote, the justices said that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had not used the correct approach in analyzing whether the patent in question, due to expire in September 2015, was valid. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)