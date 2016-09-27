(Adds background on dispute, details of court action,
paragraphs 3-7)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday rejected a request by Lynn Tilton, the New York
financier accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of
defrauding investors, to put on hold an SEC enforcement action
as she challenges the agency's in-house judicial proceeding
against her.
The court's action means that Tilton will face an Oct. 24
hearing before an SEC administrative law judge over whether she
and her firm, Patriarch Partners, hid the poor performance of
assets underlying her Zohar collateralized loan obligation
funds, and collected nearly $200 million in improper fees.
Tilton, dubbed the "Diva of Distressed" for turning around
troubled companies, has said SEC administrative proceedings are
unfair to defendants like her, and that the means by which
presiding judges are appointed violates the U.S. Constitution.
In a June ruling, the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals rejected her challenge to the process, saying it was
premature because the SEC had not finished its administrative
case, and thus the court where she sued lacked jurisdiction.
Tilton and Patriarch sued the SEC again in Manhattan federal
court on Sept. 9, seeking to prevent the commission from
pursuing in-house enforcement actions.
That lawsuit accused the SEC of violating Tilton's
constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.
Tilton and other defendants in SEC administrative
proceedings have said the appointment of SEC administrative law
judges and hurdles that can make it impossible for the U.S.
president to remove those judges run afoul of the Constitution.
Federal courts have so far ruled for the government.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Will Dunham)