WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday rejected a request by Lynn Tilton, the New York
financier accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of
defrauding investors, to put on hold an SEC enforcement action
as she challenges the agency's in-house judicial proceeding
against her.
The court's action means that Tilton will face an Oct. 24
hearing before an SEC administrative law judge over whether she
and her firm, Patriarch Partners, hid the poor performance of
assets underlying her Zohar collateralized loan obligation
funds, and collected nearly $200 million in improper fees.
