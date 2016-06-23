(Adds details on case, paragraphs 4-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday allowed a child sexual molestation lawsuit against
discount retailer Dollar General Corp to move forward in a
Native American tribal court in Mississippi.
The justices were split 4-4, leaving intact a lower court
decision that said the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians'
tribal court can hear a family's civil suit accusing a
non-Indian man who managed a Dollar General store located on
tribal land of molesting a 13-year-old boy.
Under U.S. law, Native American tribes can act in certain
matters as semi-autonomous sovereign entities. Tribal courts
primarily allow Native Americans to resolve disputes among tribe
members. The Supreme Court has previously limited their
jurisdiction.
Dollar General, questioning the impartiality of tribal
courts, argued that the suit should have been filed in state
court because it involved a non-tribe member. The decision sets
no nationwide precedent on tribal court jurisdiction.
The 4-4 split means there were no written opinions in the
case.
During Dec. 7 oral arguments in the case, the issue of
whether a tribal court could be provide a neutral forum for a
legal dispute involving a non-tribe member became a central
point. After Dollar General's lawyer questioned the impartiality
of such courts, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor retorted,
"You're just assuming that these judges are not neutral."
The family of the boy, a tribe member, sued Tennessee-based
Dollar General and the store manager in tribal court in 2005
over molestation alleged to have taken place in 2003, seeking
$2.5 million in damages. The store was operated by Dollar
General subsidiary Dolgencorp LLC.
The boy was working at the store as part of a youth training
program.
Dollar General, which has more than 12,300 stores in 43 U.S.
states and more than 109,000 employees, sought to block the case
in tribal court by suing in federal court in 2008, but a federal
judge and later the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals both ruled
in favor of the tribe.
The Obama administration and six states, including
Mississippi, filed court papers backing the tribe.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)