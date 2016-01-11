By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear an appeal filed by three former
executives of Swiss global investment bank UBS AG
convicted of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by
rigging bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.
The court left in place a June 2015 ruling by the 2nd U.S.
Court of Appeals that upheld the 2012 convictions of Gary Heinz,
Peter Ghavami and Michael Welty. They had argued that
prosecutors waited too long to bring wire fraud and conspiracy
charges.
The case stems from a bid-rigging investigation involving
the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market that resulted in 17
convictions and $743 million in settlements with five banks,
including $160 million from UBS.
The defendants contended that prosecutors improperly relied
on a 1989 law arising from the U.S. savings-and-loan crisis to
extend the statute of limitations to 10 years from five.
In June, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its
ruling upholding the convictions that the Financial Institutions
Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) covered any wire
fraud that "affects a financial institution," even when the
banks themselves are also accused of wrongdoing.
Ghavami was UBS's global head of commodities, while Heinz
and Welty worked on its municipal bond reinvestment and
derivatives desk.
U.S. authorities accused them of steering financial
contracts to others in exchange for kickbacks and favors between
2001 and 2006.
After a jury found them guilty in 2012, Heinz, Ghavami and
Welty received prison sentences of 27, 18 and 16 months,
respectively.
The case is Heinz v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
15-432.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Joseph
Ax; Editing by Will Dunham)