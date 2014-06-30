(Recasts lead, adds more from ruling, reaction, background)

By Amanda Becker and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court dealt unions a setback Monday by ruling that state-paid, in-home care workers in Illinois cannot be compelled to pay union dues, but stopped short of blocking organized labor from collecting such fees from other public employees.

In the narrowly crafted 5-4 ruling written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, the court said plaintiff Pamela Harris and others who provide in-home care for family members and those with disabilities could not be forced to pay dues to a public employees union.

Ruling in the most important labor case of the nine-month term that closed on Monday, the court said a class of workers it called "partial" or "quasi" public employees could not be made to pay union dues. They are different from typical public employees, Alito said.

The court left intact a decades-old practice of crafting collective bargaining agreements that require public-sector employees to pay union dues, as long as the money is not spent on political activities. The court's 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education affirmed that practice.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing in a dissenting opinion for the court's four liberal justices, said Abood was so "deeply entrenched" it made it "impossible" for the majority to reverse the case. Yet, "today's majority cannot resist taking potshots at Abood," Kagan wrote.

But Alito wrote for the majority: "Abood involved full-fledged public employees, but in this case, the status of personal assistants is much different."

Harris and other caregiver plaintiffs were represented by the anti-union National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which lauded the ruling. The ruling frees "thousands of home-care providers from unwanted union control," the group's president, Mark Mix, said in a statement.

'IMPROVING LIVES'

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President Mary Kay Henry said the decision jeopardizes the quality of in-home care that will be available to Illinois residents. SEIU Healthcare Illinois & Indiana has represented in-home caregivers in Illinois for more than a decade.

"Joining together in a union is the only proven way home care workers have of improving their lives and the lives of the people they care for," Henry said in a statement.

Plaintiff Harris cares for her adult son Josh Harris, who has a rare genetic syndrome and needs around-the-clock care.

In Illinois, as in many states, home-based personal care workers who assist the disabled are paid with Medicaid funds as state employees. The practice is meant to lower overall care costs by keeping disabled individuals at home and out of institutions.

The collective bargaining agreement between SEIU Healthcare Illinois-Indiana and Illinois requires that all such workers pay the portion of union fees that covers non-political activities, such as contract negotiations.

Harris, along with other home-based workers, sued Illinois and Governor Pat Quinn, a Democrat, claiming that the compelled payment of union dues was a form of forced speech prohibited by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A district court dismissed the case, citing long-standing Supreme Court precedent that mandatory union dues can be collected to support non-political activities. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed that ruling after concluding the workers bringing the case were state employees.

The workers asked the Supreme Court to take the case. That prompted the filing of friend-of-the-court briefs supporting the workers from several conservative groups while unions, the American Association of People With Disabilities and the state of California filed briefs supporting Illinois.

Joel Barras, an attorney with the firm Reed Smith who represents employers, said that while the high court's ruling was a loss for unions, they avoided the "potentially devastating opinion many anticipated."

"Had the court invalidated 'agency' or 'fair share' fees for all unionized public employees, public sector labor unions could have seen a drop in their dues," Barras said.

The pro-union group, Center For Union Facts, said the ruling was a cause for anti-union groups to celebrate but was "by no means a 'mission accomplished' moment."

"There are still millions of public sector employees who are forced to pay dues and fees to unions they never voted to join," said the group's president, Richard Berman.

The case is Pamela Harris, et al v. Pat Quinn, Governor of Illinois, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-681. (Editing by Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)