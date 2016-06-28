UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh Venezuela's bid to block a lawsuit filed by an American oil drilling company that claims the South American country illegally seized 11 drilling rigs six years ago.
The high court will review a May 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed one of the claims made by Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Company to move forward. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.